Atlanta man wanted for murder in Harris County arrested

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Steven L. Jones article

Steven L. Jones (Source: Henry County Sheriffs Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport was arrested in Henry County, Georgia

According to a release, the Henry County Sheriff's Office Special Investigative Unit Fugitive Team, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 28-year-old Steven Jones on Tuesday. 

Jones is accused of stabbing 28-year-old Clarence Logan multiple times in September 2022. 

Officials said a tip from Crime Stoppers led authorities to capture Jones at his mother's home in Henry County just before 1 p.m.

Jones was arrested without incident. 

He is awaiting extradition back to Harris County