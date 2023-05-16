Atlanta man wanted for murder in Harris County arrested

article

A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport was arrested in Henry County, Georgia.

According to a release, the Henry County Sheriff's Office Special Investigative Unit Fugitive Team, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 28-year-old Steven Jones on Tuesday.

SUGGESTED: 27-year-old convicted felon on parole and free from jail on bond allegedly had 43 guns in his vehicle

Jones is accused of stabbing 28-year-old Clarence Logan multiple times in September 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said a tip from Crime Stoppers led authorities to capture Jones at his mother's home in Henry County just before 1 p.m.

Jones was arrested without incident.

He is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.