27-year-old convicted felon on parole and free from jail on bond allegedly had 43 guns in his vehicle

It seems every time Eddie Gurrola got a big break from Harris County's criminal justice system, he would do something worse.

In 2014, Gurrola got something almost unheard of in the criminal justice system.

"You don't normally see someone get deferred adjudication for aggravated robbery, especially involving a gun, but he did," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"What that means is the judge is giving him a second chance," said criminal defense attorney Emily Detoto. "There's no felony conviction, they can walk out of that courtroom as not a convicted felon."

Six months after his probation ends, Gurrola picks up six felony charges in less than a year.

In a plea agreement, he's given six years for all six felonies.

"You want to talk about a sweetheart deal," said Kahan.

Gurrola was paroled from prison in 2021.

"It is unusual for someone to be on parole, and get bond after bond," Detoto said.

Even though he was on parole, Gurrola was granted a bond for a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

His cases are assigned to the 248th Judge Hillary Unger's court.

Even with the new criminal charge, parole officials allow Gurrola to remain on parole.

"That's another break that he was given," Kahan said.

Earlier this month, Carrola's arrested again. His new charges include possessing illegal body armor.

"In my 27 years as a defense attorney, I've seen less than a handful of people accused of that type of offense," said Detoto.

Gurrola is also charged with possession with intent to deliver.

"Just about every drug you can imagine, he was in possession of," said Kahan.

Gurrola also got his second charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

"They found 43 guns in his possession in his vehicle," Kahan said. "That should scare the bejesus out of everybody."