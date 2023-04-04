A woman is dead after a "gunfight" in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Leonora Street.

Authorities arrived and found a woman dead at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the woman had been in a "gunfight" with someone else, and evidence supports that the gunfire was going back and forth.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.