Houston shooting: Woman killed in 'gunfight' on Leonora Street, police say
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a "gunfight" in southeast Houston, police say.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Leonora Street.
Authorities arrived and found a woman dead at the scene.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the woman had been in a "gunfight" with someone else, and evidence supports that the gunfire was going back and forth.
There is no description of a suspect at this time.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.