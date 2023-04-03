article

Two people are recovering following an apparent drive-by shooting in Atascocita, officials said.

Police stated the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call for a drive-by shooting in the 9400 block of Shaded Pines Drive.

Officials said a suspect vehicle drove by a home while several people were in a garage.

Two people, a juvenile female and an adult male, were shot.

The adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the female was airlifted to the hospital.

The female's condition is unknown while the adult male had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted to the people in the garage.

No suspect information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.