Houston police are searching for a man after a woman was killed and another injured in a shooting at a motel on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Idaho Street around 10:05 p.m.

MORE: Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot inside of a motel room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the injured woman is the daughter of the woman who was killed in the shooting.

According to police, it is believed that the incident began as a domestic disturbance between a man and the two women. Police believe they were all staying in the motel room, but their exact relationship is not known at this time.

MORE: Houston synagogue damaged, suspect arrested

Authorities say the man took off running from the area. His name has not been released, but police described him as a Black male, possibly in his 50s, with a beard and a stocky build. He was reportedly last wearing a light blue or light gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.