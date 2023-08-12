A woman fled after shooting a man during a disturbance in northeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tidwell.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston police investigate a shooting on Cullen.

Police say the woman and a man were involved in a disturbance when the woman took out a gun and shot the man in the calf.

SUGGESTED: Man, woman shot in suspected robbery after leaving Houston restaurant

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the woman. The investigation continues.