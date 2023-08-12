A man and a woman were shot in a suspected robbery after leaving a west Houston restaurant.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 12700 block of Westheimer Road.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a woman with a gunshot wound to the eye.

Houston police investigate a shooting that wounded two people on Westheimer Road.

Police say the man and the woman were customers at the bar and grill and were getting into their pickup truck to leave.

A suspect then came up, took out a gun and demanded the man’s wallet, police say.

Before the man could hand over his wallet, police say the suspect fired into the vehicle and shot the man and the woman. The suspect then fled the scene.

The wounded man and woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Authorities say a third person was in the backseat of the truck and witnessed the incident.

Police say they believe at this time that the incident was a robbery. The investigation continues.