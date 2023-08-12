A man reported that he was shot multiple times after a crash in west Houston late Friday night, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Fairdale and found a man shot in a pickup truck.

Police say the man had been shot twice and was transported to the hospital.

Police investigate a shooting in west Houston.

According to HPD, the man reported that he had been involved in an accident with another vehicle in the 6300 block of Windswept, and he pulled over to exchange information.

However, the man reported that the other driver opened fire into his vehicle and shot him, police say.

The man then drove to the second location and called for help.

There is no description of the suspect or the other vehicle at this time. The investigation is ongoing.