Jo Ann Sendejes: Galveston County investigate more than 20-year-old cold case

Galveston County is asking for help to solve a more than 20-year-old cold case from 1999.

Jo Ann Sendejes, 40 at the time, was reported missing by her sister on Dec. 27, 1999, after last being seen on Dec. 24, 1999, around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials, on Christmas Eve in 1999, Sendejes was at her brother’s home with others and was involved in a family dispute.

Around 3 a.m., Sendejes’s brother and another teen, took Sendejes to her home in San Leon where her boyfriend was.

On Christmas Day, her family tried to contact her, but Sendejes's boyfriend said they allegedly got into an argument, and she left the home on foot.

Galveston County authorities say witnesses told them they saw a person on a bicycle pulling a wagon with what looked to be a body wrapped in a carpet or blanket on Christmas morning near where Sendejes lived.

Jo Ann Sendejas

Officials investigated the sighting but couldn’t find the person but confirmed the information and developed an identification of the person.

Sendejes was alleged to be buried in a fresh gravesite dug in November in San Leon but according to investigators, a 2019 search of the grave revealed it had been disturbed they believed.

In their search, they did not find Sendejes's remains.

Galveston County authorities say the case is active and is being handled as a homicide until proven otherwise. They believe someone in the area may have important information to help the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call and provide anonymous tips through Galveston County Crime Stoppers at www.galvestoncrimestoppers.com or their hotline 409-763-8477. A crime stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved. If a caller wishes to talk directly to an investigator with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, please call the Major Crimes Unit – 409-766-2333.