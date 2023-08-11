Four people, including two parents, were charged for leaving a child inside a car in extreme heat in southwest Houston.

According to court documents parents Barbara Carrillo and Orlando Javier Medina, were charged with Abandoning a Child in a hot car at 11301 Fondren Road on Tuesday.

SUGGESTED: Houston 2-month-old left in hot car died, no charges filed against mother

Officials say around 4:40 p.m. Carrillo and Medina, along with Barbiana Carrillo and Luis Eduardo Alvarez Martinez, left a child younger than 15 in a hot car, with temperatures around 107 degrees, while they went inside a store.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Barbara Carrillo

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Barbiana and Martinez were charged with Endangering a Child in Harris County.

Child Protective Services were contacted, officials say.