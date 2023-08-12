Houston police say a woman shot her husband after he threatened her with a gun when an argument escalated early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Mount.

Police say the incident began with an argument between the couple that turned physical.

At some point, police say the husband threatened his wife with a gun, but she also had a gun and shot him.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Mount.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the mouth. Officials say he is expected to survive.

Authorities say the woman was also taken to the hospital as a precaution because she was complaining of injuries to her head.

Police say an 8-year-old daughter was home at the time and heard the shooting but didn't see it.

The investigation into the shooting continues.