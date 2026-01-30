Wanted suspects caught on camera in deadly Houston South Belt shooting

The Brief Two suspects shot two other men in a garage, killing one, in April 2025. Houston Police shared surveillance video of two suspects getting out of a car and opening fire. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



In April 2025, 26-year-old Daylan Walker was killed, and another man was injured when two other people fired into a garage. Now, police have shared surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Houston Rolleston Lane shooting: Video released

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 23, 2025, at about 8:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz stop near a home on Rolleston Lane, near East Sam Houston Parkway South and Galveston Road.

Two males in hoodies and masks are seen getting out of the car, walking to an open garage, and opening fire into the garage before running back to the car.

Two suspects seen on camera shooting into garage on Houston's Rolleston Lane on April 23, 2025.

Police found two men shot at the scene. One of them, identified as 26-year-old Daylan Walker, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Other than Walker, no one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no description available of the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)