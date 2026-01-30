Wanted suspects caught on camera in deadly Houston South Belt shooting
HOUSTON - In April 2025, 26-year-old Daylan Walker was killed, and another man was injured when two other people fired into a garage. Now, police have shared surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Houston Rolleston Lane shooting: Video released
What we know:
The shooting happened on April 23, 2025, at about 8:15 p.m.
Surveillance footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz stop near a home on Rolleston Lane, near East Sam Houston Parkway South and Galveston Road.
Two males in hoodies and masks are seen getting out of the car, walking to an open garage, and opening fire into the garage before running back to the car.
Two suspects seen on camera shooting into garage on Houston's Rolleston Lane on April 23, 2025.
Police found two men shot at the scene. One of them, identified as 26-year-old Daylan Walker, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Featured
What we don't know:
Other than Walker, no one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no description available of the suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department