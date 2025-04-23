Houston shooting: 2 men shot inside garage on Rolleston Lane, 1 killed, another injured

The Brief One person was killed, and another person was injured following a possible drive-by shooting on Wednesday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 10200 block of Rolleston Lane.



Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Rolleston Lane shooting: 1 killed, another injured in shooting

What we know:

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 10200 block of Rolleston, just before 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived and entered the house, they found one man shot in the garage. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man was also found inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police said the two men were sitting in the garage of the home when they were approached by two men that had gotten out of a white Mercedes.

Police said there was some type of argument or yelling. That's when the men, who were in the Mercedes, produced handguns, and starting firing several shots that struck the two victims.

Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine suspect information.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any additional victim information or suspect information.