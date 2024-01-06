Houston police say a man who was shot to death early Saturday morning may have been involved in a robbery.

Police initially responded to a report of a robbery and a shooting in the 5600 block of Maxwell around 1 a.m.

Police learned that a woman and her friend had just come back to the apartment complex after eating, and the friend got out of the woman’s pickup truck to go up to his apartment.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Maxwell.

Police say the woman was in her pickup truck getting ready to leave when two people reportedly came up with pistols and pulled her out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The woman’s friend heard what was happening from his apartment and came out with a pistol, police say.

According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police say the man who was killed is believed to have been the man who was robbing the woman. Authorities say the other person who was him took off running.

The investigation is ongoing.