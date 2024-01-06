A woman has been charged after her father died in a crash in northwest Harris County on Friday night, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Shelley Buttram, 51, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 36000 block of Hempstead Highway.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on Hempstead Highway.

The sheriff says Buttram was driving with her 85-year-old father in the passenger seat when she made an unsafe left turn, possibly to make a U-turn or to turn into a private drive.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Buttram turned in front of an approaching BMW, and the BMW struck her car.

MORE NEWS: Women kidnapped, locked in garage for years in Harris County: court documents

Her father was injured in the crash and died on the way to the hospital, authorities say.

According to the sheriff, Buttram was suspected of being intoxicated, and she was charged.

The crash is still under investigation.