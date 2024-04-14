Two people were injured in a shooting at a pool party at the Gateway on Cullen apartment complex in Houston.

Gateway on Cullen is a student apartment complex.

According to Houston police, two people started shooting at one another while a large pool party was going on.

One man was shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One female was injured when she was trampled by a scattering crowd. She was treated at the scene.

No suspect is in custody or has been identified, so police ask anybody with information to contact the Houston police.