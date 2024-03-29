Houston shooting: 1 person in Downtown Houston, officials say

Houston police are investigating a shooting incident near Minute Maid Park on Friday.

Details are limited at this time, but initial reports say around 6:22 p.m., a person stopped an officer at the intersection of Crawford and Capitol Street, a block away from Minute Maid Park, and said they had been shot.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The shooting itself is believed to have happened at a different location on Elysian near Nance Street.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.