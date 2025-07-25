article

The Brief Amber McNulty, 43, has been charged with murder in the death of Linda Edwards. Police say McNulty shot and killed Edwards on July 15. McNulty was previously arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon after the shooting.



A Houston woman has been charged with murder after allegedly killing another woman who was collecting cans at an apartment complex.

Amber McNulty charged

According to Houston police, Amber McNulty, 43, was charged with murder in the death of Linda Edwards, 75, on Thursday.

She had previously been charged with felon in possession of a weapon on July 15, the day of the shooting.

She remains in jail.

Woman shot to death on Griggs Road

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Griggs Road around 11:15 a.m. July 15.

According to police, Edwards was known for collecting cans and was reportedly picking up cans that a resident left on an apartment porch.

McNulty, who lived at the apartment, allegedly saw the woman, put on a ballistic vest, and shot at Edwards through a window. Edwards was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to police, McNulty said "she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself."

McNulty was detained and later charged.