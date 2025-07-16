South Houston: Woman in ballistic vest shoots, kills elderly woman collecting cans, police say

The Brief The shooting happened Tuesday at an apartment complex on Griggs Road. The suspect reportedly shot out of an apartment window at a woman who was collecting cans. The suspect has been charged for possessing a weapon. Other charges are pending.



A Houston woman has been arrested after allegedly killing an older woman who was collecting cans outside an apartment complex.

Houston Griggs Road apartment shooting

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 43-year-old Amber McNulty.

The arrest was tied to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Griggs Road near Highway 90.

Police say the victim, a 75-year-old woman, was known for collecting cans. She was reportedly picking up cans that a resident left on an apartment porch.

McNulty, who lived at the apartment, allegedly saw the woman, put on a ballistic vest, and shot at her through a window.

According to police, McNulty said "she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself."

McNulty was detained and later charged with felon in possession of a weapon. Other charges are pending.

What we don't know:

The victim will be identified to the public until her loved ones have been notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)