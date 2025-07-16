South Houston: Woman in ballistic vest shoots, kills elderly woman collecting cans, police say
HOUSTON - A Houston woman has been arrested after allegedly killing an older woman who was collecting cans outside an apartment complex.
Houston Griggs Road apartment shooting
What we know:
On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 43-year-old Amber McNulty.
The arrest was tied to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Griggs Road near Highway 90.
Police say the victim, a 75-year-old woman, was known for collecting cans. She was reportedly picking up cans that a resident left on an apartment porch.
McNulty, who lived at the apartment, allegedly saw the woman, put on a ballistic vest, and shot at her through a window.
According to police, McNulty said "she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself."
McNulty was detained and later charged with felon in possession of a weapon. Other charges are pending.
What we don't know:
The victim will be identified to the public until her loved ones have been notified.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
