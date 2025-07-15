Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting on Griggs Road: Woman dead, another detained

July 15, 2025
Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston’s south side.

Deadly shooting on Griggs Road

What we know:

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Griggs.

Police say a female is dead and another female has been detained for questioning.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The identities and ages of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Homicide investigators are at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

