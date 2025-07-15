Houston shooting on Griggs Road: Woman dead, another detained
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston’s south side.
Deadly shooting on Griggs Road
What we know:
According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Griggs.
Police say a female is dead and another female has been detained for questioning.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The identities and ages of those involved in the shooting have not been released.
Investigation continues
What's next:
Homicide investigators are at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.