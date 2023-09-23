A man walked up to a Houston hotel after he had been shot several times, police say.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway.

According to police, people heard a disturbance to the west of the hotel and then several gunshots.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting along the Katy Freeway.

A few minutes later, the wounded man walked up to the front doors of the hotel, police say.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police are looking for surveillance video that may have captured the incident. The investigation continues.