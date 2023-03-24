A man was shot in both arms and both legs while in his car in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Bissonnet Street.

Police believe the man was probably coming from a nearby apartment complex before the shooting.

According to HPD, someone opened fire, shooting his vehicle while he was in it. Police say several rounds hit other cars and homes, but the man was the only one injured.

He was able to get out of his car and get help from some people at the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The investigation is still underway, and police do not have a description of the person or people who fired the shots at this time. It’s also unclear if they were in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.