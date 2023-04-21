Houston police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in traffic on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Main Street and the South Loop around 9 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a man dead inside of a white SUV that was stopped in the intersection.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting at the intersection of Main Street and the South Loop.

According to police, the shooter had been in another vehicle. Police say a black SUV stopped, the shooter got out with a rifle, and he fired several shots at the white SUV.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Police were searching for surveillance video in the area and speaking with possible witnesses.

While officers were on the scene, HPD says a suspected drunk driver drove through the scene. No injuries were reported to officers.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.