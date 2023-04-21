An 18-wheeler driver is dead after crashing off of the Grand Parkway in Harris County.

The crash was reported along the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill overnight.

Grand Parkway crash (Photo: Houston Transtar)

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 18-wheeler drove off of the mainlanes of the Grand Parkway and landed below the overpass.

HAZMAT crews responded to the scene to help clean up diesel.

The sheriff says TxDOT is assessing the scene to see if there is any damage to the guardrail.

Traffic is able to move around them as they work.