article

Houston police are searching for a murder suspect who is wanted in the deadly shooting of a man in 2021.

Marlon Moises Garcia, 22, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Luis Garcia. Authorities say they are not related.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, Luis Garcia was shot and killed following an argument and a fight during a gathering at a home in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue on August 29, 2021.

The shooting occurred around 3:05 a.m. Police say other people were present before the shooting, and some reported hearing gunshots after the altercation in the front yard.

The suspect fled the scene.

SUGGESTED: Convicted pimp jumped bail in Harris County, sentenced to 75 years

Police say Marlon Moises Garcia was initially identified as a person of interest wanted for questioning, but after further investigation, a murder charge was filed last year.

Police say they have exhausted all efforts to find him, and they are asking for the public’s help.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery Co. authorities seeking potential victims regarding sexual assault of a child case

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marlon Moises Garcia can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.