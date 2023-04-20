After a weeklong trial, police are searching for a pimp who stopped coming to court and was found guilty of human trafficking.

34-year-old Thaddeus Allen was sentenced to 75 years in prison for trafficking an adult woman said authorities in Harris County.

"We stand with the victims," District Attorney Kim Ogg said, "and the women that this man abused and terrorized now have to live in fear because he just walked away from justice."

Allen appeared in court for the preceding five days of his trial which started on April 10, but on Monday he failed to appear in court for closing arguments, officials say. He was free on a total of $200,000 bail for all his pending charges.

Thaddues Allen

However, the jury was able to deliberate and found him guilty after hearing evidence of his long arrest record. According to court records, Allen is a repeat felon with several felony convictions on his record, including burglary of a habitation and evading police.

When he is arrested, he will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Allen also has pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving multiple other women as well.

Assistant District Attorneys Lucas Baty and Tim Goodwin who are both in the DA’s Trafficking/Exploitation Division prosecuted the case with the assistance of the Houston Police Department Human Trafficking Division and the Digital Forensic Investigations Unit of the DA’s Office.

"He was a liar and convicted thief before he was convicted for trafficking," Baty said. "We showed the jury that he had at least 10 convictions and judgments from 2008 to 2018 when he was arrested on this charge.