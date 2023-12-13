Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an elevator at an apartment complex in Third Ward.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Haven at Elgin apartment complex at 3719 Elgin Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say someone on the 17th floor was trying to take the elevator, but when the doors opened, he found a man’s body inside.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say there were also several pistol casings.

MORE NEWS: Family of Houston road rage victim speaks with FOX 26

According to police, security guards had also reported hearing gunshots and then seeing two people run from the scene. They are described only as two younger Black males armed with pistols. Authorities say one was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

MORE NEWS: 17-year-old girl stabbed to death at the Galleria gave birth to baby girl 6 months ago, according to her mother

Police were also investigating reports of two people possibly being transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds from a gas station just down the street, but they were still trying to determine if it was related.

The apartment complex where the shooting happened is just across the street from the University of Houston athletic fields and stadiums. Police say some students live at the complex, but the complex is not run by the university.