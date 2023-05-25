Three suspects are said to be in custody for allegedly shooting a man in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, around 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 9900 block of South Dairy Ashford Road in response to a man laying unresponsive with blood on the ground.

Detectives arrived and found what appeared to be a deceased Hispanic male in his 30s. According to HPD's David Crowder, he said it "Appears to be something very traumatic to the head, likely a gunshot."

HPD has not yet identified the victim but says he could likely be a resident.

They found his pockets were turned outward so believe it could be a robbery or a vehicle was stolen.

Officials say they have three suspects in custody at US 59 at Highway 6 near Sugar Land.

The incident is still under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact Houston Police.