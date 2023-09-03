A man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s husband early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Yale.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Yale.

According to police, a husband and wife went to the apartment complex to speak with a man that the wife had dated during a time when the married couple was separated.

Police say the couple was there to address some domestic abuse that had reportedly occurred during that time.

At some point, police say the ex-boyfriend took out a "machine gun type" weapon and fired it at the other man.

The husband was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say they searched the ex-boyfriend’s apartment but learned that he had fled the scene. Police say he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.