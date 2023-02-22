Houston police are searching for a man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in a shooting that left two other men injured.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday outside of a house in the 4300 block of Stassen.

According to police, a man in his mid-40s died at the scene, and two other men in their 40s and 50s were taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Stassen.

Police say they are searching for a fourth man, in his 50s, suspected in the shooting.

All four men are reportedly friends who had gone back to the home on Stassen after a night out, HPD says.

According to police, the girlfriend of one of the men also showed up at the house, and they exchanged words.

Police say the woman was the daughter of one of the other men, and the father got upset and shot the boyfriend. The man did not survive his injuries.

Police say two other men were possibly hit by random rounds in the knee and foot and are expected to survive.

The suspect left the scene, but police say they know who he is. Authorities say the girlfriend also left the scene, so they are searching for her too.