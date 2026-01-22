Expand / Collapse search
24 Hour Fitness shooting: 1 injured following shooting at gym

Published  January 22, 2026 9:48pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • One person was injured following a shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness location in Houston, authorities said.
    • According to Houston police, the incident occurred at the location on Gulf Freeway between Rowlett Road and Almeda Genoa Road.
    • One person was hurt by flying glass.

HOUSTON - One person was injured following a shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness location in Houston, authorities said. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred at the location on Gulf Freeway between Rowlett Road and Almeda Genoa Road. 

Photo from the scene 

Police said there was a basketball game at the gym when an argument broke out. 

Officials said the men pulled guns and shot at each other. 

One person was hurt by flying glass. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the argument. 

No word yet if any charges have been filed. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

