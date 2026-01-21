Houston under winter storm watch, extreme cold watch this weekend: What it means

The Brief A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Southeast Texas from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Total ice accumulations between 1/10th and 3/10th of an inch are possible. A winter storm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event.



A winter storm watch and an extreme cold watch have been issued for several Houston area counties ahead of an arctic blast that will plunge temperatures in Southeast Texas over the weekend.

Winter storm watch for Houston

The winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Chambers, Wharton and Liberty.

By the numbers:

Rain will change over to freezing rain/sleet as cold air arrives. Total ice accumulations between 1/10th and 3/10th of an inch are possible. These amounts are subject to change.

What is a winter storm watch?

Winter storm watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event like heavy sleet, heavy snow, an ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events.

Dig deeper:

What is a winter storm watch vs warning?

Extreme cold watch for Houston

An extreme cold watch is also in effect for most of Southeast Texas from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

What it means

According to the National Weather Service, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5 to 15 degrees are possible. The coldest wind chill values are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

The NWS says a hard freeze is also possible Saturday night and Sunday night with lows in the 10s to lower 20s. It's possible that some areas north of I-10 could remain below freezing all day on Sunday.

Timeline: Arctic blast arrives Saturday

A powerful arctic cold front is expected to move through Saturday, bringing very cold rain, some sleet and eventually icy roadways by the evening.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, accompanied by gusty north winds, nasty wind chills, and much colder air spreading south through the day.

Areas north of Houston could feel temps drop below freezing through the day, which will increase the risk for freezing rain and icy roads by Saturday night and through Sunday.

Impacts: Threat of ice, very cold air

Beginning Saturday morning and reaching its peak late Saturday into early Sunday, the combination of rain, then freezing temperatures, will lead to the high risk for icy roads and bridges.

Freezing rain and sleet is likely Saturday with light snow possible early Sunday. However, this won't be the "fun" variety of snow because it could fall onto already frozen roads and come along with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Regardless of precipitation type, very cold air is expected to settle in, with hard freezes (below 24 degrees) possible and dangerous wind chills developing. It's possible that the Houston area could have up to four nights with lows in the 20s.

ERCOT power preps

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued an Operating Condition Notice for Saturday and Sunday. The agency said in a statement Monday they anticipate ample supply to meet demand this winter, based on expected weather conditions.

CenterPoint says they are prepared to respond to cold weather and have performed a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its electric and natural gas infrastructure across Texas. They say they have also inspected and tested cold-weather critical equipment.

Entergy Texas says they are also monitoring conditions and have taken proactive winterization efforts, including protecting critical equipment from colder temperatures; inspecting generation units, substations and transmission lines; and clearing fallen trees and branches.

State emergency mobilization

Texans are urged to stay weather-aware, check road conditions before any necessary travel, and follow instructions from local officials.

Governor Abbott has mobilized state emergency resources and agencies for Thursday, to prepare for a severe arctic cold front expected to bring life-threatening temperatures and hazardous winter weather to Texas.

Dig deeper:

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of winter storm