Houston winter storm: Local non-profit working to save stray dogs, cats ahead of freezing temperatures

The freezing temperatures can mean death for Houston's growing number of stray dogs and cats.

PetSet is hoping to save as many lives as possible by putting out dog houses primarily in Houston's northeast side, including the area known as the "Corridor of Cruelty."

The non-profit is also providing low-income families with houses so they can comply with the Safe Outdoor Dog Act, which requires dog owners to have a warm shelter for animals when temperatures reach 32 degrees and below. Food has been placed in the houses put our for start animals living in the streets.

"What we are doing is a drop in the bucket. There are tens of thousands of dogs that need to be helped and saved," said Tena Lundquist Faust, co-founder of PetSet.

Volunteers with PetSet are out trying to capture as many strays as possible and get them into shelters before the freezing temperatures arrive.

Pet owners need to take caution when walking their pets during the freeze.

Dogs can suffer hypothermia when temperatures fall below 20 degrees.

Also, remember to clean your pets paws after walks as chemicals used to treat roadways can cause injuries to paws.

Finally, limit the amount of time your pets are outside and dress dogs with short fur in a sweater or shirt.