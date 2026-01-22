Texas group donates emergency supplies to homeless ahead of winter storm

The Brief Together 4 Texas donates emergency items to homeless ahead of winter storm in Houston. They distributed cold weather supplies, including blankets, coats, socks and thermal gear. The goal is to protect the homeless population from life-threatening cold temperatures.



What we know:

As the winter storm gets closer to Houston, Together 4 Texas has initiated an emergency donation and deployment effort to protect the homeless population in Houston from life-threatening cold temperatures.

Together 4 Texas is a coordinated emergency response coalition that has helped with relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey and the 2025 Kerrville Floods.

On Thursday evening, days before the storm is expected to hit Houston, the members of the coalition handed out supplies to the homeless in downtown Houston.

The group donated cold weather items including blankets, coats, socks, and thermal gear.

What they're saying:

"When the temperature drops, this stops being about convenience and starts being about survival. Our homeless brothers and sisters don't have the option to wait this out indoors. Together 4 Texas exists for moments exactly like this," said lead organizer, Ivan Sanchez for Together 4 Texas.