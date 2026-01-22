Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County

Texas group donates emergency supplies to homeless ahead of winter storm

By
Published  January 22, 2026 10:33pm CST
News
FOX 26 Houston
Local group helping homeless ahead of winter storm

One local group isn't letting Houston's most vulnerable freeze. "Together 4 Texas" is on the move turning donations into a lifeline for those on the streets. FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann has more.

The Brief

    • Together 4 Texas donates emergency items to homeless ahead of winter storm in Houston.
    • They distributed cold weather supplies, including blankets, coats, socks and thermal gear.
    • The goal is to protect the homeless population from life-threatening cold temperatures.

HOUSTON - As the winter storm gets closer to Houston, Together 4 Texas has intimated an emergency donation and deployment effort to protect the homeless population in Houston from life-threatening cold temperatures.

What we know:

Together 4 Texas is a coordinated emergency response coalition that has helped with relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey and the 2025 Kerrville Floods. 

On Thursday evening, days before the storm is expected to hit Houston, the members of the coalition handed out supplies to the homeless in downtown Houston.

The group donated cold weather items including blankets, coats, socks, and thermal gear. 

What they're saying:

"When the temperature drops, this stops being about convenience and starts being about survival. Our homeless brothers and sisters don't have the option to wait this out indoors. Together 4 Texas exists for moments exactly like this," said lead organizer, Ivan Sanchez for Together 4 Texas.

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann spoke with Together 4 Texas Lead Organizer, Ivan Sanchez.

