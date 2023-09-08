A suspect has been charged with murder more than three years after a man was shot and killed in his vehicle at a stop light in Houston, officials say.

According to Houston police, Joe William Moore, 39, was charged with murder Thursday and was already in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges.

Joe William Moore (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 11:25 a.m. August 23, 2020, at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway service road and Wilcrest Drive.

Police say Keith Merritt, 30, was in his vehicle at a stop light when a passenger in a light-colored, 2010 to 2015 Toyota Highlander leaned out of the window and shot him multiple times. The suspect vehicle then turned and fled down Murphy Road.

Merritt was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.