Police say surveillance video captured two suspects sought in the deadly shooting of two men at a Houston home earlier this year.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the two suspects from the video and a third suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in the 6700 block of Weston Street on March 15.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after midnight. Officers responded to the scene and found Joshua Fields, 32, and Matthew Lee, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds in the living room, officials say. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced them dead.

Investigators later determined that prior to the shooting, a black, four-door vehicle arrived at the address, and the two suspects got out of the vehicle.

Stills via Houston Police Department

One suspect was described as a Black male, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweater and joggers. The other suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Police say a third suspect was driving the vehicle, but there is no description of that person at this time.

According to police, the two suspects were invited into the home by one of the victims, and then moments later the two suspects – armed with guns – left the house and fled in the vehicle.

However, shortly after, police say the suspect in shorts returned with a firearm, briefly went inside the home, and then fled on foot toward Yellowstone Blvd.

Police say the incident may be narcotics related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.