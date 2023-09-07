Dezyrae Esquivel had only been working for Uber Eats for a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday night, she and her boyfriend delivered food at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of North Wayside in northeast Houston.

"A car came up behind us and just started firing shots," Esquivel said.

At least 11 rounds struck the couple's car.

So, what was Esquivel thinking?

"To get away," she said. "To try to drive as fast as I can to get away. My boyfriend was telling me just drive I'm trying, and I'm ducking down making sure nothing is trying to get at my head and at the time I felt it hit me and I'm like I'm hit, and he said just drive and I kept on pushing until I couldn't anymore."

Esquivel told her boyfriend to call her mom and an ambulance.

"All I heard was crying and screaming ‘I got shot’ that's all I remember, and then her boyfriend said 'We're here, meet us at the Fiesta off Mesa and Tidwell' I was out the door," said Esquivel's mother Denise Miranda.

The bullet is still inside Esquivel.

"It's right here in my side it's not really bothering me," she said. "I know when I put my hand there, I can feel it."

"One of the bullets went through the middle of the 2 sears and hit the windshield," Esquivel's mother said. "If she was over a little more it would have hit her."

Esquivel thinks the hail of gunfire was random, and she believes she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Her career as a delivery driver is over.

"Oh no I'm done I deactivated the account already," said Esquivel. "I'm not going to risk my life for a couple of dollars extra. There's just no way."