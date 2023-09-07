One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Houston, police say.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of MLK Blvd and Van Fleet Street.

At least three vehicles involved in the crash. Authorities confirmed one death, and other people were seen receiving medical treatment.

Houston police investigate a crash on MLK and Van Fleet.

An investigation is underway at the scene, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.