Two men were found dead inside of a Houston home after a report of a shooting, police say.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call in the 6700 block of Weston Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE: Man accused of driving under influence during crash that killed baby, injured others

Police say two men who appear to be in their 20s were dead inside of the home.

Investigators were waiting for a search warrant to process the scene, but police said officers did see some shell casings inside.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Weston.

MORE: Convicted felon on parole, out on bond at the same time now charged with capital murder

Police also said they believed the incident was contained to the inside of the home.

Several people were reportedly in the area when officers arrived, but police say no one reported actually seeing what happened.

The investigation continues.