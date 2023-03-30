A man shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend multiple times at her apartment in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 8500 block of Broadway.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend had gone to the complex earlier in the day looking for the woman, but he didn’t find her.

He allegedly returned later that evening and saw the ex-girlfriend with another man walking in the apartment complex.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Broadway.

Police say the ex-boyfriend was able to get access to the apartment because he still had a key, and he confronted the woman’s new boyfriend.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend shot the other man twice. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect fled, but police say they know who he is.

The HPD Major Assaults Division is investigating.