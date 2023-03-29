Authorities need your help identifying three men caught on video breaking into a home and stealing a dog worth thousands of dollars in west Houston.

Video shared by the Houston Police Department shows the frightening moments that occurred on Friday, March 10 a little after 2:15 a.m.

Residents told officers they were inside their home at Park Place Apartments in the 15200 block of Park Row when their glass patio door suddenly shattered. Three unidentified men then broke into the apartment, and one of them forced them to the ground at gunpoint.

The other home invaders reportedly rummaged through the apartment before taking off with their $4,000 French Bulldog.

Police have described the robbers as three men, one Hispanic, but the others were unknown.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash payment of up to $5,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.