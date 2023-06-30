Police say a disturbance inside of a Houston club spilled outside and ended in a shooting that injured two men.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 9200 block of the Gulf Freeway, near College Ave., around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers found two males with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, there had been a disturbance inside of the club that spilled out into the parking lot. It’s unclear at this time what the argument was about.

At some point, police say the suspect shot at the two men, wounding them. A witness reported seeing the suspect get into a four-door white sedan and flee the scene.

Police say there were eight to 10 shell casings collected at the scene. Authorities were also collecting surveillance video.

The shooting remains under investigation.