A 9-year-old Houston boy was injured in what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred as his 16-year-old neighbor was showing him a gun, police say.

Authorities say the 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition and is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported around 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy had apparently been showing his 9-year-old neighbor a gun in the yard when the younger boy was shot. Police say at this point it appears the shooting was accidental.

Police say the teen took the wounded boy back to his house, where an ambulance was called. The boy was reportedly shot in the neck and had an exit wound near his eye.

A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Des Chaumes Street in Houston.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy fled the scene but later returned.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This was second child to be shot in Houston in a matter of hours. A 3-year-old boy was shot on Thursday afternoon on Houston's southside. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.