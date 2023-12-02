Two people were shot during a barbecue in northeast Houston, and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase, police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of E. Houston Road.

According to police, a group of people were barbecuing and drinking at the location. The suspect reportedly fell asleep, but then woke up and started shooting, police say.

One person was shot in the torso and another was shot in the neck. They were both taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in critical condition.

As officers were arriving at the scene, a truck was pulling out, and people started shouting that it was the suspect, police say.

According to HPD, there was a short chase, and an officer performed a PIT maneuver to take the suspect into custody.

Police say the suspect had a firearm that matched the shell casings on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues.