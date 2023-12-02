A teen is dead and four other people are in the hospital after a Houston police chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston Road, but police say the incident began almost five miles away.

Officers were near Rankin Road and Kuykendahl Road around 12:43 a.m. Saturday when police say they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle didn’t stop, and a pursuit began.

At some point during the chase, the suspects turned their headlights off in an attempted to elude officers, and speeds reached up to 80 mph, according to HPD.

At the intersection of Veterans Memorial and Bammel North Houston, police say the suspect vehicle sideswiped a citizen’s car and then struck a pickup truck.

A teen in the suspect vehicle died at the scene, and three other teens in the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Authorities say they are all believed to be 16 and 17 years old.

Another innocent motorist in one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say because the chase ended in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, the sheriff’s office will lead the criminal investigation to determine if any charges will be filed.

The Houston Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a parallel investigation.