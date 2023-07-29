Houston police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting following an attempted robbery.

On Thursday around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Chimney Rock Road after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to authorities, a man was in his car in the drive-thru of a Whataburger restaurant when two men drove up behind him. One of the suspects got out of their car and approached the man's car, attempting to rob him.

The man got out of his car and left it behind as he ran away from the scene, police say.

Officials report both suspects left the scene after the first suspect got back in the car. Gunshots were heard by witnesses as the suspects fled, but there were no notices of someone being shot.

Houston police officers say they found the car matching the suspect's car in the 5800 block of Val Verde Street. One of the men in the car was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.

The second man was detained at the scene, officials say.

At this time, the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.