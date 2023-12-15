In this season of giving, a few area senior citizens have found themselves receiving.

You know the 12 Days of Christmas and how the singer says his true love gave to him some pretty cool stuff? Well, here in the Houston area, it's a former city councilman with what he calls the 10 Days of Christmas and homeowners on the receiving end call it nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

"It's amazing. It's a blessing," smiles Tom Sullinger. It's compassion and kindness the military veteran didn't expect. "I'm just so thankful," says Sullinger.

We caught up with the 75-year-old as strangers stopped by to spruce up his front porch a bit and to repair the roof for someone they'd just met.

FOX 26'S 12 DAYS: 12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Vicente Family

"And now they've blessed me. How? Only the good Lord knows," says Sullinger.

"I see the need. I have a heart and I care, and I have the ability to be able to do it. I can't think of a reason not to," smiles the owner of Honesty Construction Group, Greg Williams.

"It's my calling. God put this on my heart, and I'm going to do it," adds former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins. He's carrying out what he calls the 10 days of Christmas.

"We're blessing ten seniors with minor home repairs at no cost using our Senior Minor Home Repair program that I created when I was on the City Council," Boykins explains.

"I've been battling this for years. Rodents are up there, possums. They make a lot of noise," says Sullinger.

"We're doing roof repairs, soffit repairs for Mr. Tom. We're tearing out the old, rotted wood and just replacing it with new wood. We're fixing the roof, so he doesn't have any other issues with rodents getting in nor any other weather infiltration," Williams explains. The Honesty Construction Group owner brought his guys, and they're getting the Sullinger's roof repaired before storms soak the house once again.

SEE MORE OF FOX 26'S 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS STORIES

"I know that rain's getting in every time. It's in the insulation. It's rotting the wood," Sullinger explains.

It starts sprinkling, but the major repairs are complete before the big weekend rainfall.

"I'm so happy," Sullinger smiles.

"It's some security and comfort, less anxiety knowing there are no critters and vermin in their home. No water getting in their home causing any mold. To be able to be safe and comfortable in your own home is very important," says Williams.

"We know our seniors are our most precious assets and a lot of them are on a fixed income," Boykins adds.

"You've done such a good job, and you've blessed me so much," Sullinger says to the guys who are also working on fixing Sullinger's window.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"I had my cane walking in the backyard and the puppy got between my legs and I fell, and I went through the window about a year ago," Sullinger explains.

"We're trying to get that also repaired for him, and we're looking for donations," says Boykins.

The gifts these guys are giving may not fit underneath the tree, but they are perfect presents indeed. "We have an obligation. For those who can help others that can't do for themselves, we are supposed to help," says Williams, who is also giving this gift to his grandmother who passed away last week. It's a tribute to her, honoring a woman who helped instill in him the importance of being kind to others.

The Sullingers are the fifth family to receive home repairs in Dwight Boykins' 10 days of Christmas. The program accepts donations at https://www.seniorassistancefundlnc.com/.