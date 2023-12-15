Expand / Collapse search

12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Vicente Family

By
Published 
12 Days of Christmas
FOX 26 Houston

Day 7: Surprising the Vicente family

We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

HOUSTON - It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 7, we surprised The Vicente Family. The Vicente Family, newcomers from Guatemala, are navigating financial and health challenges in Houston as Christmas approaches.

Day 7: Gifts for the Vicente family

We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

12-Day of Christmas: Day 7 with the Vicente family

The Vicente family, newcomers from Guatemala, is navigating financial and health challenges in Houston as Christmas approaches. FOX 26, with support from Exclusive Furniture, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, and Baker Ripley, is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining room furniture. 

Day 7 of 12 Days of Christmas: Vicente family

We’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.