Day 7: Surprising the Vicente family
HOUSTON - It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.
On Day 7, we surprised The Vicente Family.
Walmart brought gifts for the family.
The Vicente family, newcomers from Guatemala, is navigating financial and health challenges in Houston as Christmas approaches. FOX 26, with support from Exclusive Furniture, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, and Baker Ripley, is stepping up to lend a helping hand.
Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.
Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.