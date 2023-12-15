It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 7, we surprised The Vicente Family. The Vicente Family, newcomers from Guatemala, are navigating financial and health challenges in Houston as Christmas approaches.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.