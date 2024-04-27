Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at VLive Houston Club.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, one man in his mid-20s was shot in the hip just inside the front door of the nightclub located at 6600 Harwin Drive.

A security guard provided medical assistance to the injured man until police and medical personnel arrived.

There is no description of the suspect at this time or what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing HPD investigation and we will update this story as information becomes available.