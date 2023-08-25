Houston selected to host 2028 Republican National Convention

The city of Houston was officially selected by RNC Committee members to host the 2028 Republican National Convention, sources confirmed to FOX 26 Houston.

"I am excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention," said RNC Charwoman Ronna McDaniel. " After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028. The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

"I am proud to welcome the 2028 Republican National Convention to Houston — one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, a thriving center of economic development, and a cultural leader of Texas," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Houston showcases all the things that make Texas great: a strong business environment, record-breaking job growth, and a hub of entertainment and tourism. Texas thanks Chairwoman McDaniel and the RNC for choosing Houston to host the 2028 convention."

"Houston is a special events city; we know how to host a major convention. We are proud to be chosen as the site for the 2028 Republican National Convention. This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country. We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality. We thank the RNC for selecting Houston to host the 2028 Republican National Convention."





"This is a unique and exciting opportunity for Houston and for Texas," Ira Mitzner, Chair of the Houston RNC Bid Committee, said. "A lot of hard work over the past year went into securing this bid and I’m elated that the effort has been rewarded with what will be an enormously important event that will have a tremendous economic impact and give Houston a global platform."



"Today’s announcement is a historic step for the Republican Party, and the beginning of a successful partnership between the city of Houston, the state of Texas, and the Republican National Committee. Republicans will stand united in Houston in 2028 as we execute a memorable convention in the Lone Star State," said RNC Site Selection Committee Chair Anne Hathaway.



"We were able to showcase our community’s leadership, our dynamic convention campus and our team’s professionalism to the RNC, and we believe that’s why they chose Houston for their most important event," said Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman. "When we began this bid process more than a year ago, we did so knowing that winning the Republican National Convention would be a significant economic win for our city and an opportunity for Houston to shine. Now we look forward to making that opportunity a reality."

The 2028 Convention Announcement Ceremony with Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, August 25.